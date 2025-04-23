French president in Madagascar for two-day visit

French president in Madagascar for two-day visit

ANTANANARIVO
French president in Madagascar for two-day visit

President Emmanuel Macron kicked off a two-day visit in Madagascar on Wednesday aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and consolidate France's presence in the Indian Ocean, despite ongoing colonial-era disputes.

It is the first official trip by a French president to the former French colony off Mozambique since Jacques Chirac visited in 2005.

Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted at the main international airport by flag-waving children before heading into the capital Antananarivo for meetings with President Andry Rajoelina and business leaders.

The city has been cleaned up for the occasion, with the homeless cleared off pavements and tunnels where they sheltered, and street vendors told to move off.

France will use the visit to reassert itself in this part of the Indian Ocean, where it faces challenges to its sovereignty of several territories in the face of the growing ambitions of China and Russia.

Madagascar, a French-speaking island of 30 million people, disputes France's ownership of several small islets nearby called the Scattered Islands that stayed under French rule when its other African colonies became independent.

Similarly, the neighboring archipelago nation of the Comoros claims the right to the island of Mayotte, a French department.

Both territories occupy a strategic position in the Mozambique Channel, a major transit route for international trade and rich in gas and oil.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is a national disgrace: US senator

Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

    Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

  2. Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

    Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

  3. Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

    Aftershocks continue in Istanbul following 6.2 quake

  4. Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

    Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

  5. Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

    Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev
Recommended
Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is a national disgrace: US senator

Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator
Nine killed, 63 wounded in massive Russian missile attack on Kiev

Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev
Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine
Germany, France, UK say Israels Gaza aid blockade must end

Germany, France, UK say Israel's Gaza aid blockade 'must end'
Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit

Baghdad invites new Syrian leader to summit
Iran slams US sanctions as hostile ahead of new round of talks

Iran slams US sanctions as 'hostile' ahead of new round of talks
WORLD Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is a national disgrace: US senator

Rümeysa Öztürk’s detention is 'a national disgrace': US senator

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said Wednesday that the detention of Turkish student Rümeysa Öztürk by immigration authorities is a "national disgrace."

ECONOMY Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC on Wednesday to discuss strengthening economic ties and regional cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry said Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿