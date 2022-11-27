French paraglider jumps from hot air balloon in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR
A French paraglider has jumped from a hot air balloon from a height of 2,600 meters in the iconic tourist attraction Cappadocia as part of a video project on speed-flying, a paragliding discipline that involves descending rapidly from a high point.

Valentin Delluc made an extraordinary flight among the fairy chimneys in Cappadocia by jumping off his hot air balloon from a height of 2,600 meters for his “Fairy Flight” project.

The French athlete, flying among other balloons in the sky, has become the first person to jump off a balloon in the video project.

“I had to think about everything very quickly and in a short time. The view of Cappadocia was magnificent while in the air. You cannot see this landscape anywhere else,” Delluc stated.

While describing his experiences after jumping from the balloon, the paraglider said, “I could accelerate in an instant. If I pulled the ropes quickly at that moment, the wings of the parachute would curl inward. That’s why I had to be very careful.”

Delluc stated that speed-flying enthusiasts follow his jumps from unusual points worldwide, adding that he was pleased to have achieved the first jump from a balloon.

“It was a different flight than what I am used to. It was intense and stressful,” Delluc expressed.

“I also had to control my energy. This was a new place for me. The conditions were very unfamiliar to me,” Delluc said while describing the flight as shorter but requiring more technical knowledge.

Delluc noted that as it was a difficult jump, he had a spare parachute on his back and a protective system specially made for this project on his knees.

