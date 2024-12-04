French government risks falling in no-confidence vote

French government risks falling in no-confidence vote

PARIS
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote

France's Prime Minister Michel Barnier receives makeup touch-ups prior to a televised interview broadcast on the evening news on French TV channels TF1 and France 2, at Hotel Matignon in Paris, on Dec. 3, 2024.

France's government on Wednesday faces no-confidence votes that could spell the end of the short-lived administration of Prime Minister Michel Barnier, plunging the country into uncharted waters of political chaos.

The toppling of the Barnier government after just three months in office would present President Emmanuel Macron with an unenviable dilemma over how to move forward and whom to appoint in his place.

The National Assembly is due to debate two motions brought by the hard-left and far-right in a standoff with Barnier over the budget, which saw the premier force through the social security budget without a vote.

The far-right National Rally (RN) of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is expected to vote for the motion put forward by the left, giving it enough numbers to pass.

Asked on French television if there was a chance his government could survive Wednesday's vote, Barnier replied: "I want this and it is possible. It depends on the MPs...

"I think it is possible that there is this reflex of responsibility where—beyond political differences, divergences, the normal contradictions in a democracy—we tell ourselves that there is a higher interest," he said.

But most analysts believe the government is doomed with the far-right teaming up with the left in an unholy alliance.

— 'Political fiction' —

The turmoil follows snap elections called by Macron in the summer, which aimed, without success, to halt the march of the far right, and left no party or faction in parliament with a majority.

Barnier took office with the far right under Le Pen holding a sword of Damocles over its head, with the ability to topple the administration.

No new elections can be called for a year after the previous legislative polls, narrowing Macron's options. Some have even suggested the president, who is on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, could resign.

But Macron rejected calls to resign to break the political impasse, saying such a scenario amounted to "political fiction."

"It doesn't make sense... it's frankly not up to scratch to say these things," Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the visit to Saudi Arabia.

"It so happens that if I am before you, it is because I was elected twice by the French people. I am extremely proud of this, and I will honor this trust with all the energy that is mine until the last second to be useful to the country," added Macron, who is due to serve until 2027.

Several prominent opposition figures and even some voices closer to the presidential faction have suggested resignation could be Macron's only viable option.

— 'Unbearable cynicism' —

Macron also accused Le Pen's RN of "unbearable cynicism" in backing the motion that threatens to topple the government of Barnier.

"We must not scare people with these things; we have a strong economy," he added.

While most commentators predict that the left and far right will team up to bring down the government, Macron appeared to hold out some hope, saying he could "not believe" that the no-confidence motion would pass against the government.

Candidates for the hot seat as premier are few and far between, with loyalist Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Macron's centrist ally François Bayrou possible contenders.

If the government falls, it would be the first successful no-confidence vote since a defeat for Georges Pompidou's government in 1962, when Charles de Gaulle was president.

The lifespan of Barnier's government would also be the shortest of any administration in France's Fifth Republic, which began in 1958.

Some observers have suggested that Le Pen, 56, is playing a high-risk game and seeking to bring down Macron before his term ends by ousting Barnier.

Le Pen is embroiled in a high-profile embezzlement trial. If found guilty in March, she could be blocked from participating in France's next presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

She has insisted, however, that the party's hardline stance was entirely due to a budget that would make the French poorer.

By following the "catastrophic continuity of Emmanuel Macron," the prime minister "could only fail," she wrote on social media.

france , no confidence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama
Ukraine, Russian diplomats trade barbs at Malta summit

Ukraine, Russian diplomats trade barbs at Malta summit
China urges US to stop sending wrong signals over Taiwan

China urges US to 'stop sending wrong signals' over Taiwan
UNICEF sets $9.9 bln fundraising goal for 2025

UNICEF sets $9.9 bln fundraising goal for 2025
French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote

French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote
Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide: Amnesty

Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide: Amnesty
Hama teeters on edge as anti-regime forces enter key Syrian city

Hama teeters on edge as anti-regime forces enter key Syrian city
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿