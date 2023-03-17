French foundation organizes concert to support quake zone

The Fondation de France organized a fundraising concert with the participation of many artists including famous pianist Fazıl Say, raising 2.3 million euros for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

As support from around the world to the quake zone continues without pause, the Fondation de France, an aid organization supported by the French government, organized a concert in Paris under the name “United against the earthquake.”

Many famous French singers took part in the concert and Fazıl Say attended on behalf of Türkiye. In the night organized at Olympia Concert Hall, Say represented Türkiye with his composition “Kara Toprak.”

In his speech during the concert, Say talked quake survivors and thanked the artists who participated in the concert event.

“As a Turkish citizen, I feel the support of the French people,” he said.

Say later stated on his social media account that he is thankful for all the participants, artists and everyone else who helped raise millions of euros for earthquake solidarity.

At the night where artists such as Patrick Bruel, Zaz, Gims, Laurent Voulzy, Andre Manukyan, Claudio Capeo, Yael Naim, Chimene Badi, Isabelle Boulay, Santa and Suzane took the stage, 2.3 million euros were donated to Fondation de France accounts.

France 2 TV team’s footage from the quake zone was also shared with the audience.

Zaz, who reached a huge fan base with his song “Je veux,” and Salvatore Adamo, the famous composer of the song “Tombe la neige,” also took the stage at the concert.

Zaz, who is planning to give a concert in Türkiye around June, announced that the proceeds from the night will be donated to quake survivors.

Philippe Besson, one of the French search and rescue officers, also participated in the live broadcast on French television. Besson talked about their work in Kahramanmaraş and shared the moments of rescuing a 16-year-old girl named Feyzanur.

Fondation De France’s donation campaign continues on their website.

Photographers launch charity campaign for quake zone

A group of U.S.-based artists have also launched a charity campaign called “SIX.TWO Editions,” where prints by more than 200 photographers are on sale to help quake survivors.

Started on March 10 and continuing until March 20, the proceeds from the sales will be donated to non-governmental organizations working in the region.

The campaign is named after Feb. 6, the date of the devastating quakes.

The photographs, printed 25×30 cm with archival ink on cotton-based archival paper produced by Light Work, a non-profit photography organization, are available for purchase worldwide through the SIX.TWO Editions website.

