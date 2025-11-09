French FM vows to 'defeat' drug trade on Colombia trip

French FM vows to 'defeat' drug trade on Colombia trip

SANTA MARTA
French FM vows to defeat drug trade on Colombia trip

France's foreign minister has vowed to "defeat" rapidly spreading drug trafficking in Europe, as he spoke to AFP on a trip to Colombia, a major narcotics producer.

Jean-Noel Barrot is in the South American country for a summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will take place in the city of Santa Marta today.

Speaking in nearby Puerto Antioquia, a port terminal in northwestern Colombia where the powerful Clan del Golfo cartel operates, Barrot said France was "resolved to defeat trafficking of all kinds, not just in drugs, which raises public health [and safety] concerns."

He said Paris would not sit by and watch "the explosion of drug trafficking in Latin America, in the Caribbean, and also in Europe, where we are now seeing not only drugs flooding in, but also traffickers moving around and setting up laboratories."

"All of this must stop," he said, adding that the French government planned to open a regional academy in the Dominican Republic that will train investigators and customs officers to help combat organized crime.

The training program, planned for next year, will take place in cooperation "with Colombia in particular, the [world's] top cocaine producer," Barrot said.

The EU-CELAC summit risks being overshadowed by no-shows and disputes, with Colombia accusing the United States of pressuring countries to skip the event.

drug trade,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses
Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital

Iran battles unprecedented drought as water cuts planned for capital
China suspends special port fees on US vessels

China suspends 'special port fees' on US vessels
Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years

Amazon poised to host toughest climate talks in years
Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops

Thailand suspends Cambodia deal after landmine injures troops
Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector

Ukraine anti-graft agency raids energy sector
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿