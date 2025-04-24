French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

IRBIL
French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot held a meeting with the head of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG terrorist organization during an official visit to Iraq’s Irbil.

As part of his diplomatic engagements in Iraq, Barrot shared insights into his Irbil visit via his X account, following initial stops in Baghdad.

He characterized the meeting as a reaffirmation of “France’s solidarity and fidelity to its historical partners.”

Barrot also conferred with prominent figures from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), including KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, KRG Foreign Relations Chief Safeen Dizayee Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) head Bafel Talabani.

The French top diplomat also held talks with SDF header Mazloum Abdi.

According to media, the meeting focused on ways to support political and security stability in the region, enhance dialogue among Syrian groups and explore potential French involvement in resolving the Syrian crisis.

The French minister asserted that the rights and interests of the Kurdish population
must be “fully factored in” during Syria’s transitional phase.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

    Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

  2. Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

    Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

  3. French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

    French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

  4. Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

    Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

  5. CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

    CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Recommended
Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says
Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks
Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal
Popes death sparks betting frenzy for successor

Pope's death sparks betting frenzy for successor
Syrian president says Damascus ‘discusses military support with Ankara’

Syrian president says Damascus ‘discusses military support with Ankara’
Former South Korean president indicted for corruption

Former South Korean president indicted for corruption
WORLD Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Israeli tank fire killed a U.N. worker in Gaza last month, according to initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which initially denied operating in the area.
ECONOMY EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

The EU has slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿