French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

IRBIL

French Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot held a meeting with the head of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG terrorist organization during an official visit to Iraq’s Irbil.

As part of his diplomatic engagements in Iraq, Barrot shared insights into his Irbil visit via his X account, following initial stops in Baghdad.

He characterized the meeting as a reaffirmation of “France’s solidarity and fidelity to its historical partners.”

Barrot also conferred with prominent figures from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), including KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, KRG Foreign Relations Chief Safeen Dizayee Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) head Bafel Talabani.

The French top diplomat also held talks with SDF header Mazloum Abdi.

According to media, the meeting focused on ways to support political and security stability in the region, enhance dialogue among Syrian groups and explore potential French involvement in resolving the Syrian crisis.

The French minister asserted that the rights and interests of the Kurdish population

must be “fully factored in” during Syria’s transitional phase.