French far-right chief blasts ban as effort to block party

French far-right chief blasts ban as effort to block party

PARIS
French far-right chief blasts ban as effort to block party

President of Rassemblement National parliamentary group Marine Le Pen (L) speaks to French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) RN party's President and lead MEP Jordan Bardella during the French far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) RN party's parliamentary seminar at the French National Assembly in Paris on September 14, 2024.

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella on Tuesday accused authorities of aiming to prevent his National Rally (RN) party from taking power after figurehead Marine Le Pen was hit with an election ban.

Le Pen has pledged to fight the court-imposed prohibition that appeared to exclude her goal of seeking and potentially winning the French presidency in 2027.

"Everything will be done to prevent us from coming to power," Bardella said in an interview on the Cnews television channel and Europe 1 radio station.

Le Pen was on March 31 convicted of creating fake jobs at the EU parliament, taking advantage of expenses to employ assistants who were actually working for her party in France.

Le Pen was barred from running for office for five years and given a four-year prison sentence, although she will not go to jail as half of it was suspended and the rest will be served with an electronic tag.

Twenty-four people, including Le Pen, were convicted, all of them RN party officials or assistants.

The RN leader said a "peaceful" protest would be held this weekend.

He blasted the "tyranny of the judges" but also condemned "the threats, abuse and insults" directed at them.

One of France's top two public prosecutors denied that there was a political element to March 31's decision.

"Justice is not political, this is not a political decision but a legal one, delivered by three independent, impartial judges," Remy Heitz told RTL radio station.

He also hit out at the "inadmissible... very personal attacks against the judges and the threats that could lead to criminal prosecutions."

far right,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  2. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  3. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

  4. Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

    Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

  5. Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM

    Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Recommended
Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut
Greece to spend 25 bln euros in drastic defense overhaul: PM

Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal good news

Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'
Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days
China practices hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills

China practices hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills
WHO facing $2.5-bln gap even after slashing budget

WHO facing $2.5-bln gap even after slashing budget
Top Turkish diplomat to underscore Türkiye’s security role in key NATO meeting

Top Turkish diplomat to underscore Türkiye’s security role in key NATO meeting
WORLD Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿