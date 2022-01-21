French couple touring on bikes reaches resort town

ANTALYA

A French couple has reached the Turkish resort town of Antalya on bikes, having pedaled some 14,000 kilometers in one-and-a-half years.

After touring in more than 10 Turkish provinces during their journey, the couple now aims to set off from Antalya and return to their home country via the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

François Hassane, 38, and Sandrine Hassane, 40, started their journey at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the world, forcing authorities to impose nationwide lockdowns.

The couple came to Romania after departing from the French capital, passing through 12 countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, while also embarking on a boat to reach Georgia’s Batumi Port.

The duo later crossed the Turkish border and visited settlements such as Artvin, Erzurum, Malatya, Kayseri, Cappadocia and Alanya.

Carrying their camping equipment wherever they went, the duo rested in tents from time to time while also staying over at hotels and hostels sometimes. They finally arrived in Antalya after a months-long journey in the country.

The couple praised the country’s natural beauties and rich history, expressing their admiration for Turkey during their visit.

“Turkey has a very beautiful nature; mountains, canyons and waterfalls. Also, a rich history; Roman ruins, old madrasas and caravanserais. But for us cyclists, the people are the best,” they noted, adding that they met very hospitable people and that it was a really nice feeling to be invited for tea around a fire, especially when it’s cold outside.

“The biker lane on the Konyaaltı Beach [in Antalya] is great,” they noted.