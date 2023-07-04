French couple on bikes pass by Erzincan

ERZİNCAN

The French couple, who set off from France by bicycle, have reached the eastern province of Erzincan after pedaling approximately 6,000 kilometers.

Roxy and Tommy, a couple living in France, added Erzincan to the route of their tour they set out in May.

The French couple, who are passionate about nature and cycling, traveled through several historical provinces by bicycle after entering Türkiye from Ipsala Border Gate and reached Erzincan by crossing Kızıldağ Mountain.

The couple recently stopped off for a while in the Refahiye and Kemaliye districts and mingled with Turkish citizens.

Speaking to local media, the couple stated they will travel to Iran, then Central Asia, and complete their world tour in Australia.

“For the last few weeks, we have been cycling in the mountainous parts of eastern Türkiye. As we were not cyclists before this journey, we were first looking for the flattest roads available. Eventually, we started to really enjoy the process. Climbing with such heavy bikes is hard, yes, but going downhill is very rewarding.”

The couple told local media that their daily life in Türkiye is filled with countless beautiful encounters, tea breaks and long lunchtime naps.

Roxy and Tommy noted that after spending two days in Cappadocia, they set a new goal for themselves, which is to cross the east of the country and reach the cities of Erzincan and Erzurum.

Stating that another blessing on their journey was couch surfing, the couple said they came across a man named Hasan in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, who left a memorable impression on them.

“The young Turkish train driver welcomed us warmly in his home and offered to do our laundry,” the couple added.