French carmaker Renault hands its Russian assets to government

  • May 17 2022 07:00:00

MOSCOW
French automaker Renault has handed over its Russian assets to the Russian government, both parties announced yesterday, marking the first major nationalization since the onset of sanctions over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Renault controlled 68 percent of AvtoVAZ, the largest carmaker in Russia with the country’s top brand Lada, but was under pressure to pull out of the country since Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

Renault has funnelled billions of euros into the Soviet-era factory since the two automotive makers signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2008.No financial details were provided but Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that Renault planned to sell its Russian assets for “one symbolic ruble”.

“Agreements were signed on the transfer of Russian assets of the Renault Group to the Russian Federation and the government of Moscow,” the industry and trade ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Under the agreement, Renault will retain a six-year option to buy back the stake in AvtoVAZ.The deal also included Renault’s Moscow plant, Avtoframos, which makes Renault and Nissan models.

“Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision; and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, while preserving the Group’s performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context,” Renault chief executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

Thanks to AvtoVAZ, Russia was Renault Group’s second-largest market behind Europe last year, with around half a million vehicles sold.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said production of passenger cars at the Renault plant would resume under the Soviet-era Moskvich brand after the French automaker decided to close it.“In 2022, we will open a new page in the history of Moskvich,” he said.

Renault has had difficulty keeping its operations going due to a lack of components following the imposition of Western sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in March called on Renault and other French companies to quit Russia. 

On February 24, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pour into pro-Western Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including H&M, McDonald’s and Ikea.    

The authorities said they were ready to nationalise foreign assets, and some officials assured Russians that their favourite brands would have domestic alternatives.    

Officials in Moscow have sought to downplay the gravity of the Western sanctions, promising that Russia will adapt and taking steps to stop the flight of foreign currency and capital.

Car,

WORLD Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer

Musk hints at paying less for Twitter than his $44B offer
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the strongest hint yet Monday that he would like to pay less for Twitter than his $44 billion offer made last month.

