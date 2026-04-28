Free zones record 1.8 percent export growth in January-March

Free zones record 1.8 percent export growth in January-March

ISTANBUL
Free zones record 1.8 percent export growth in January-March

Türkiye’s free zones achieved $3 billion in exports between January and March 2026, marking a 1.8 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

According to Yusuf Kılınç, chair of the Association of Free Zone Founders and Operators, overall trade volume in the zones rose by 0.45 percent year-on-year to $6.7 billion.

Kılınç emphasized that despite global trade slowdown and regional risks, Türkiye’s free zones demonstrated resilience.

“In the first quarter, trade volume reached $6.733 billion. The rise in exports and foreign-linked trade once again highlighted the strategic role of free zones in Türkiye’s economy,” he said.

Bursa Free Zone stood out with the strongest growth, boosting exports by 29 percent and trade volume by 22 percent, he added.

Kılınç noted that while growth was limited, it was nonetheless significant. “Free zones continued to contribute to Türkiye’s export capacity. Their foreign trade-oriented growth composition confirms that they are not only areas generating trade volume but also strategic production and logistics centers supporting Türkiye’s global competitiveness,” he said.

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