Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

CANBERRA
Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying yesterday it could take years until negotiations resume.

Since 2018 the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Japan.

"Unfortunately we just didn't get the movement on the EU side that was required," he told national broadcaster ABC yesterday.

Watt said it was unlikely talks would resume during "this current term of parliament" - indicating the Australian government may not return to the negotiating table until after the 2025 general election.

"I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that's a bit of a shame," Watt added.

A European Commission spokesperson said it had been optimistic of striking a deal in Osaka, but that Australia had "re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect recent negotiations."

"The European Commission stands ready to continue negotiations," the commission said in a statement.

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia's sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.

At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia's rich deposits of "critical minerals", easing its reliance on Russia and China for the key ingredients in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

    Atalay case sent to Supreme Court despite top ruling

  2. Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

    Palestine's security is Türkiye's security, says Bahçeli

  3. Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

    Türkiye’s priority to upgrade customs union, visa liberalization: Fidan

  4. 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

    3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

  5. Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead

    Three foreigners among Mexico hurricane dead
Recommended
Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high

Fed likely to pause again with rates at 22-year high
Government vows to reduce inflation

Government vows to reduce inflation
Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to oil price spike: World Bank

Israel-Hamas conflict could lead to oil price spike: World Bank
Confidence in economy increases for second month

Confidence in economy increases for second month
Ford to introduce new models to local market

Ford to introduce new models to local market
Global lockdowns minimize COVID costs, study finds

Global lockdowns minimize COVID costs, study finds
WORLD 3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on Chinas space station

3 astronauts return to Earth after 6-month stay on China's space station

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Tuesday morning after six months aboard China’s orbiting space station.
ECONOMY Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying yesterday it could take years until negotiations resume.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.