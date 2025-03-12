Francophone Film Festival starts on March 14

ISTANBUL

The "Francophone Film Festival," organized by the Institut français, will begin on March 14, featuring films from French-speaking regions.

The festival, which will present an edition with the best examples of French cinema, will meet audiences in 16 different locations, including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Izmir, Balıkesir, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep and Mersin.

The festival, organized in collaboration with the embassies of France, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg and Romania, aims to promote the French language and the cultures of French-speaking countries.

Florent Signifredi, the visual and audio attaché of Institut français Türkiye, said that they selected films that would impact Turkish cinema enthusiasts while preparing the program.

Signifredi stated that there is a film suitable for every age group in the program, adding, "There are films in every genre such as drama and comedy for children, teenagers and elderly people. Our goal is to bring this festival, like a showcase of Francophone cinema, to the audience, presenting the broad spectrum of Francophone cinema in a 360-degree view. That’s why we include very different films in the festival."

He added that they will present recent films that have never been shown in Türkiye, saying, "You can think of this festival as a window opening to the Francophonie. The films address themes that take place all over the world. Therefore, they touch on topics that everyone can relate to. For example, a father-daughter relationship is the same in every country. Universal themes are addressed. There are films that touch everyone."

Signifredi, who also expressed interest in Turkish films, shared his views, saying, "Many new perspectives are emerging. There are financial challenges for producers, but films can also be made through co-productions with France. Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Emin Alper have such films. Among young directors, I follow Selcan Ergün. Very universal topics are also addressed in Turkish cinema."

The festival will showcase 12 feature-length films and four short films from France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Canada, Belgium, Romania, Haiti and Lebanon.

In Istanbul, the festival will take place from March 14 to 23 at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Beyoğlu Cinema and Institut français.

In Ankara, it will be held at Büyülü Fener from March 17 to 23 and in İzmir, it will take place from March 17 to 27 at Institut français and Karaca Cinema.