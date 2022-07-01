Francis Bacon painting of Lucian Freud sells $52 mln

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

Francis Bacon painting of Lucian Freud sells $52 mln

LONDON
Francis Bacon painting of Lucian Freud sells $52 mln

A painting by Irish-born British artist Francis Bacon of fellow U.K. painter Lucian Freud sold on June 29 for 43.3 million pounds ($52.5 million, 50.2 million euros), according to Sotheby’s auction house.

The price is an auction record for a painting by Bacon sold in London and also for any single panel painting by the artist.

“Study for Portrait of Lucian Freud,” painted in 1964, “exemplifies an iconic pairing of two of the most significant painters within the canon of twentieth-century art,” said the auction house.

The figurative work depicts a restless, bare-chested Freud, with a distorted face, sitting on a bench.

“The present work is testament to Francis Bacon’s capacity to provoke emotion and capture in paint the complexities of the human psyche,” added Sotheby’s.

The artists were close friends but also artistic rivals fascinated by the human figure and sat for each other on multiple occasions.

Bacon’s 1969 triptych “Three Studies of Lucian Freud” sold in 2013 for $142.4 million, and held the record for the most expensive work of art at auction until being unseated by Picasso’s “The Women of Algiers (Version O)” in 2015.

Snapped up by a New York gallery, it is composed of three panels or pieces which show the artist Freud sitting on the same chair but painted from different angles.

Bacon died in 1992 and Freud in 2011.

 

TÜRKIYE Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Speed limits on highways increase

    Speed limits on highways increase

  2. Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

  4. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  5. NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes

    NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
Recommended
Cairo’s floating heritage risks being towed away by grand projects

Cairo’s floating heritage risks being towed away by grand projects
NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe

NASA to reveal deepest image ever taken of Universe
Time’s up for France’s historic ‘speaking clock’

Time’s up for France’s historic ‘speaking clock’
Arctic police make sure far north doesn’t go too Wild West

Arctic police make sure far north doesn’t go too Wild West
Thousands bid farewell to legendary actor

Thousands bid farewell to legendary actor
Early human ancestors one million years older than thought

Early human ancestors one million years older than thought
WORLD As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years and thrusting veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister as he tries to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision.

ECONOMY New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

In order for e-trade to grow in a healthy way, activities that disrupt or limit competition will be prevented, a multi-player structure will be established, according to a bill submitted to parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.