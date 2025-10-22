France's Sarkozy protected by two bodyguards in jail: Minister

France's Sarkozy protected by two bodyguards in jail: Minister

PARIS
Frances Sarkozy protected by two bodyguards in jail: Minister

France's interior minister on Wednesday confirmed former president Nicolas Sarkozy would be protected by two security officers while serving jail time in a criminal conspiracy case involving Libya.

The former head of state would usually benefit from "a protection arrangement given his status and the threats against him", an arrangement that "has indeed been maintained in detention", Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told local media, confirming what sources had earlier told AFP.

Two security officers are stationed in a neighbouring cell in La Sante prison in Paris, where Sarkozy was incarcerated on Tuesday.

The right-wing leader from 2007 to 2012 was found guilty last month of seeking to acquire funding for the campaign that saw him elected from Moamer Kadhafi's Libya.

He was handed a five-year prison term for criminal conspiracy.

Sarkozy was expected to be held in a nine square metre (95 square foot) cell in the prison's solitary confinement wing to avoid contact with other prisoners, prison staff told AFP.

In solitary confinement, prisoners are allowed out of their cells for one walk a day, alone, in a small yard. Sarkozy will also be allowed visits three times a week.

Sarkozy is the first former head of a European Union state to be jailed.

He is the first French leader to be incarcerated since Philippe Petain, the Nazi collaborationist head of state who was jailed after World War II.

He has faced a flurry of legal woes since losing his re-election bid in 2012, already being convicted in two other cases.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
Putin says US sanctions serious but wont significantly hit economy

Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy
Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group
UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024

UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024
New Japan PM to advance defense spending target

New Japan PM to advance defense spending target
Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as strong message

Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as 'strong' message
King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first

King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿