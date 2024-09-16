France's Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row

France's Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row

BRUSSELS
Frances Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second right, speaks with from left, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi during a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, on June 17, 2022.

France's powerful European commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday announced he was quitting his role with immediate effect, claiming EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had sought at the last-minute to bar him from her incoming team.

The shock resignation of the bloc's internal market commissioner comes a day before von der Leyen was expected to unveil the makeup of her next commission, in the wake of EU-wide elections in June.

President Emmanuel Macron had put Breton's name forward for France's spot on the EU executive team, and his reappointment to a sizeable role — reflecting the country's weight within the 27-nation bloc — had been taken as a given.

"In the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name," Breton wrote in a scorching letter to von der Leyen, posted on X.

"In light of these latest developments — further testimony to questionable governance — I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College," he wrote.

"I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately."

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breton, whose strained relationship with his EU boss was no secret during her first five years in office, claimed that the request for Macron to pull his candidcay was made "for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me".

He said von der Leyen had "offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College".

"You will now be proposed a different candidate," he said.

One of the most influential figures in Brussels, Breton has been the bloc's internal market commissioner since 2019 and has taken a hard line against abuses by the world's biggest digital platforms — even sparring publicly with Elon Musk.

His portfolio also included defense and space, overseeing a defense industry push and marshalling the production of Covid jabs.

The former CEO of France Telecom had been tipped to receive a promotion as a commission vice president stewarding industrial growth.

  Counterweight 

The 69-year-old was seen by Paris as a key counterweight to Berlin's influence at the heart of the EU.

"Over the past five years, I have relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above national and party interests," Breton wrote in announcing his resignation.

"It has been an honour."

The centrist Breton has been outspoken in challenging von der Leyen — and caused a stir earlier this year by publicly questioning the depth of support for her reelection within her centre-right European People's Party.

Breton was also one of four commissioners who questioned her "transparency and impartiality" over the appointment of a political ally to a highly-paid post as small and medium-sized enterprises envoy.

"It shows her strength to kill 'powerful' Breton," commented one EU diplomat. "He would not have resigned if Macron had not agreed to change candidates."

"So he lost," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and "she comes out stronger out of this."

How the 27-member commission's portfolios are divided up will send a strong signal regarding the EU's political direction and the relative influence of each member state — after EU parliament elections in June marked by far right gains.

Von der Leyen has been leaning on member countries to put forward more women to make up the bloc's executive arm, after most — including France — ignored her request to offer a choice of male or female candidates.

Following Breton's resignation, the French Green lawmaker Marie Toussaint immediately called on Macron to pick a woman in his stead.

The furore in Brussels came as France awaits the formation of a new government by conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, named by Macron as a compromise pick after June elections produced a hung parliament.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
LATEST NEWS

  1. Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

    Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

  2. Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

    Narin strangled to death: Forensic report

  3. Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

    Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

  4. Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

    Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin

  5. Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war

    Türkiye to continue intelligence diplomacy for Gaza, Ukraine war
Recommended
Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members
Metas ban on Russian state media outlets unacceptable: Kremlin

Meta's ban on Russian state media outlets 'unacceptable': Kremlin
I am a rapist: Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife

'I am a rapist': Frenchman says in trial over mass rape of wife
US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital

Gunmen attack police base in Mali capital
Von der Leyen reveals EUs new top line-up

Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226

Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 226
WORLD Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members

Exploding pagers injured hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon on Tuesday, a source close to the group told AFP, with another source close to the group reporting no deaths.
ECONOMY Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

Swiss Days to focus on the ‘civil aviation and arbitration law’

The Swiss Days, an event organized by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Istanbul, together with the Swiss Business Hub Türkiye and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Türkiye, will be held in Istanbul on Sept. 20-21.  
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿