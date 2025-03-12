Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four

KIEV

This photograph shows a fire following a strike on the outskirts of Odessa on March 11, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian ballistic missile strike overnight on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The attack late Tuesday came as Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the attack occurred as the cargo ship was being loaded with a grain consignment intended to be sent to Algeria.

"Unfortunately, four people died - citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded - a Ukrainian and a Syrian," Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction wrote on social media.

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he added.

Separately, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said a 47-year-old woman was killed during a Russian missile attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian air force said that in total Russia had launched three missiles at the war-battered country overnight as well as 133 drones of various types, including the Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drone.

Its air defense units shot down 98 of the drones, the air force added.