Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four

Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four

KIEV
Russian strike on Ukraines Odesa port kills four

This photograph shows a fire following a strike on the outskirts of Odessa on March 11, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian ballistic missile strike overnight on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The attack late Tuesday came as Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the attack occurred as the cargo ship was being loaded with a grain consignment intended to be sent to Algeria.

"Unfortunately, four people died - citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded - a Ukrainian and a Syrian," Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction wrote on social media.

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he added.

Separately, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said a 47-year-old woman was killed during a Russian missile attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian air force said that in total Russia had launched three missiles at the war-battered country overnight as well as 133 drones of various types, including the Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drone.

Its air defense units shot down 98 of the drones, the air force added.

strikes, deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

    'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

  2. Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Ukraine's acceptance of ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

    Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

  4. DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

    DEM Party to apply to meet Erdoğan after his greenlight

  5. Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

    Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Recommended
Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump
Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar

Turkish Cyprus does not consider UK as a neutral guarantor: Tatar
Israel, Lebanon agree to talks on border

Israel, Lebanon agree to talks on border
Turkish ministers to meet Zelensky for Ukraine reconstruction efforts

Turkish ministers to meet Zelensky for Ukraine reconstruction efforts
Arrested former Philippine president Dutertes lawyers demand his return

Arrested former Philippine president Duterte's lawyers demand his return
US, Russia spy chiefs agree to hold regular contacts

US, Russia spy chiefs agree to hold regular contacts
WORLD Nobody is expelling any Palestinians: Trump

'Nobody is expelling any Palestinians': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that no Palestinians will be expelled from the besieged Gaza Strip even as he continues to pursue his plan to take over the coastal enclave.

ECONOMY Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albania orders internet operators to block TikTok within 24 hours

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿