France says Turkish nationalist 'Grey Wolves' group disbanded

PARIS

France said it had disbanded the Grey Wolves on Nov. 4, two days after announcing a ban against the Turkish nationalist group.

The Council of Ministers took the decision in its meeting on Nov. 4, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

In one incident last weekend, France 3 television reported that the Armenian memorial near Lyon was tagged with pro-Turkish slogans and inscriptions with the Grey Wolves' name.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions between France and Turkey in recent months.