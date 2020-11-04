France says Turkish nationalist 'Grey Wolves' group disbanded

  • November 04 2020 15:42:00

France says Turkish nationalist 'Grey Wolves' group disbanded

PARIS
France says Turkish nationalist Grey Wolves group disbanded

France said it had disbanded the Grey Wolves on Nov. 4, two days after announcing a ban against the Turkish nationalist group.    

The Council of Ministers took the decision in its meeting on Nov. 4, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

In one incident last weekend, France 3 television reported that the Armenian memorial near Lyon was tagged with pro-Turkish slogans and inscriptions with the Grey Wolves' name.

The decision comes amid heightened tensions between France and Turkey in recent months.

