France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

PARIS
France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

France’s highest administrative body on March 20 ordered the government to better protect endangered dolphins and porpoises in an industrial fishing hub in the Atlantic Ocean that has become controversial over links to mass deaths of the creatures in recent years.

The move was welcomed by conservationists, who hope it could stop some species becoming extinct in the zone.

The council of state gave government officials six months “to close areas of fishing in the Bay of Biscay for appropriate periods, in order to limit the number of deaths of common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises that are victims of accidental capture during fishing.”

It also required them to compile a reliable estimate of the annual number of accidental catches.

Government-affiliated scientists estimate that some 10,000 dolphins and porpoises are killed on average every year in that maritime zone of western France alone, one recent year recorded 18,000 deaths. They’re widely blamed on industrial fishing.

Indiscriminate French nets, sometimes 50 kilometers long, trawl the ocean for regular fish, indiscriminately pulling in a full range of sea creatures.

Several species are now in a state of “unfavorable conservation,” with the common dolphin and harbor porpoise in “serious danger of extinction” in the region, officials said.

What’s shocked people is the brutality of many of the deaths. Autopsies carried out on some dolphins showed extreme levels of mutilation. Activists say it’s common for fishermen to cut body parts off the suffocated dolphins after they are pulled up on the nets, to save the nets.

Sea Shepherd France is among groups that have fought to get trawlers and boats to curb their deadly practices.

“Of course, this move is a ray of hope for us but it’s bittersweet. So many dolphins are already dead, we see dead creatures washed up every day. I hope it’s not too late,” Lamya Essemlali of Sea Shepherd France told The Associated Press. “We’ve come so far. Even a few years ago in France, no one knew about these horrors.”

fishing net,

WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

    Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

  2. New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

    New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

  3. At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

    At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

  4. Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

    Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

  5. France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
Recommended
‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health
Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear

Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear
Fauci documentary covers a career of crises

Fauci documentary covers a career of crises
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning

World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist

Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist
WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on March 20 after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.