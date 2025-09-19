France halts counter-terror ties with Mali, expels diplomats

PARIS
Paris has suspended counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali and ordered two Malian diplomats to leave after the arrest of a French envoy in Bamako, a French diplomatic source told AFP on Sept. 19.

Authorities in the West African nation said last month that a French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for Paris's intelligence services, and accused "foreign states" of trying to destabilize the country.

The two Malian diplomats being expelled in response have been given until Sept. 20 to leave France.

The French diplomatic source said Mali has declared persona non grata to "five staff members" of the French embassy in Bamako, who had already left the country on Sept. 14.

The source added that "other measures" would be implemented soon "if our national is not released quickly."

France said in August that it was in talks with Mali to "clear up any misunderstanding" and secure the "immediate release" of the arrested envoy.

Paris has called Bamako's claims of destabilization "unjustified" and said the embassy employee should be freed under diplomatic immunity.

Mali's ruling junta also said last month that dozens of soldiers had been detained for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fueled notably by violence from groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIL, as well as criminal gangs.

The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, such as former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia in the name of national sovereignty.

Filipinos protest flood control fraud
Filipinos protest flood control fraud

Thousands of Filipinos gathered on Sunday in Manila to express their anger over a ballooning scandal involving bogus flood-control projects believed to have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

Warmer climate boosts north German vineyards, for now

The morning sun shines on lush vines as harvesters pick grapes. The hillside vineyard looks like it could be in Italy but lies near Berlin, where climate change has transformed winemaking.

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
