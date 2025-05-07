France, Germany say to cooperate more closely on defense

PARIS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed Wednesday to ramp up defense cooperation as the new German leader visited Paris on his first trip abroad.

Europe is seeking to boost its defenses amid Russia's war against Ukraine and doubts over US security commitments to Europe under President Donald Trump.

"We will set up a French-German defense and security council to meet regularly to bring operational responses to our common strategic challenges," Macron said at a joint press conference.

Merz, who became chancellor on Tuesday, is a committed European, transatlanticist and Ukraine supporter who has pledged to restore Germany's role on the world stage after half a year of paralysis.

"We will take joint measures to further enhance Europe's security and defense capabilities," Merz said before heading to Poland later in the day.

France and Britain have been spearheading discussions among a "coalition of the willing" of 30 countries on the potential deployment of troops to secure any Ukraine ceasefire.

Asked on Tuesday how Germany could seek to influence talks on a possible peace deal in the Ukraine war, Merz said there was a "proven format" of Berlin working with France and Britain.

Merz said he would "consult intensively" with France and Britain, adding that "if we can include the Poles, then it will be even better".

