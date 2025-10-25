France examining DNA samples after Louvre heist

France examining DNA samples after Louvre heist

PARIS
France examining DNA samples after Louvre heist

French investigators are analyzing dozens of DNA samples and fingerprints after this weekend's daylight jewel theft from the Louvre museum, a prosecutor said on Oct. 23.

Up to "150 DNA samples, fingerprints and other traces" have been identified, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told the Ouest France local newspaper.

She said their analysis was a priority and results within the next days would hopefully provide leads, especially if the culprits had a criminal record.

The thieves on Sunday clambered up the extendable ladder of a stolen movers' truck and, using cutting equipment, broke into a first-floor gallery containing jewels.

They dropped a diamond- and emerald-studded crown as they fled down the ladder and onto scooters, but still made away with eight pieces of jewellery worth an estimated $102 million.

The Louvre's director on Wednesday admitted they had taken advantage of a blind spot in the security surveillance of the museum's outside walls.

But Beccuau said public and private security cameras elsewhere had allowed detectives to track the thieves "in Paris and in surrounding regions."

She said she hoped that, with all the media attention on the robbery, "the robbers will not really dare move with the jewels."

The director of the Drouot auction house on Oct. 19 said he feared the jewels would be broken down into gems and precious metal to be sold, as they would be "completely unsellable in their current state."

Items stolen include an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon Bonaparte gave his wife, Empress Marie-Louise, and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which is dotted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

heist, Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  2. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  3. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

  4. Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

    Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

  5. Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

    Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target
Recommended
Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile
Year-long funeral starts for Thailands former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops
Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza

Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza
Gaza Tribunal receives reports on Israel’s actions in Gaza

Gaza Tribunal receives reports on Israel’s actions in Gaza
Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes

Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes
Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet

Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿