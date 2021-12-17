Fourteen ISIL suspects detained in anti-terror operation

ISTANBUL

Security forces have apprehended 14 suspects, 13 of whom are foreign nationals, in Istanbul over their suspected links to the terror organization ISIL.

Anti-terror units launched an effort to catch the suspects, who were reportedly operating on behalf of ISIL in the Turkish metropolis and determined to be in preparation for the act of terrorism.

Raiding in 15 different houses in the Avcılar, Başakşehir, Bayrampaşa, Beylikdüzü, Esenler, Fatih, Küçükçekmece, Pendik and Tuzla districts, units detained 14 people who were suspected to be members of the terror group.

Many organizational documents and digital materials were seized during the searches made at the residences of the suspects.

The proceedings of the suspects are ongoing.

Turkish security forces have been conducting operations against ISIL across the country.

Last week, the police in Ankara captured more than 20 people with suspected links to the organization and another 11 foreign nationals were detained in Istanbul.

Over the years, ISIL has carried out several attacks in the country, including suicide bombings, which claimed the lives of more than 310 people and left many others injured.

Meanwhile, security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, near Turkey’s border, the Defense Ministry said.

A terrorist was neutralized by drones in northern Iraq in an operation, while two terrorists were targeted by commandoes in Syria as they attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area.