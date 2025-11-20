Four troops removed over fatal heat incident in Hatay

Four troops removed over fatal heat incident in Hatay

ANKARA
Four troops removed over fatal heat incident in Hatay

Türkiye has dismissed four military personnel, including two commanders, over an incident in July that left two soldiers dead in the southern city of Hatay, Defense Ministry officials said on Nov. 20.

Eight other personnel received disciplinary penalties in connection with the case, ministry sources told reporters during a weekly briefing in the capital Ankara.

The incident occurred on July 25 at the İskenderun Naval Recruit Training Battalion Command, where seven soldiers were hospitalized with high fever. Two of them — Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Semih Erdoğan — later died.

Officials said the cause of death was hyperthermia, a condition in which the body’s temperature-regulation system fails due to extreme heat, humidity or intense physical exertion. The most severe form, heatstroke, can lead to organ failure or death without immediate medical treatment.

 

troops,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years
Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port

Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port
Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map

Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map
‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide

‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide
Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿