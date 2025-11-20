Four troops removed over fatal heat incident in Hatay

ANKARA

Türkiye has dismissed four military personnel, including two commanders, over an incident in July that left two soldiers dead in the southern city of Hatay, Defense Ministry officials said on Nov. 20.

Eight other personnel received disciplinary penalties in connection with the case, ministry sources told reporters during a weekly briefing in the capital Ankara.

The incident occurred on July 25 at the İskenderun Naval Recruit Training Battalion Command, where seven soldiers were hospitalized with high fever. Two of them — Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Semih Erdoğan — later died.

Officials said the cause of death was hyperthermia, a condition in which the body’s temperature-regulation system fails due to extreme heat, humidity or intense physical exertion. The most severe form, heatstroke, can lead to organ failure or death without immediate medical treatment.