Four travelers stuck in Black Sea mountain village amid pandemic

  • July 12 2020 17:03:00

ARTVİN
Four travelers, who set off on caravans from Spain but had to suspend their journey due to the COVID-19 outbreak, have been living in a village house in the Black Sea region of Artvin for five months.

Swiss national Mirjam Ellenbrok, 34, Argentinian brothers Juan Tellechea, 31, and Fermin Tellechea, 33, and Spanish Laura Nunez, 30, came to Turkey in February, but could not continue the tour that they planned to end in India due to travel restrictions arising from the pandemic.

Trapped in the country after the closure of border gates, the team came to the Black Sea region with their caravans and took refuge in a mountain village in Artvin with the help of a Turkish friend.

Adventurers settled in an unused wooden house in Erenler village, ploughed fields, planted, paid visits to their new neighbors and accompanied local folk songs for five months.

The group, who also learns to sing the popular songs of the Black Sea in Turkish, Georgian and the Laz language, plans to leave the village after the border gate opens.

Noting that they have been traveling for years, Fermin Tellechea stated that they make a living by making street music.

“We had good communication with people. We made very good friendships. We have experienced a friendly and fearless life here. We now live in the village and share life with the people here,” Tellechea said.

“Locals invite us to their friendly home. We even picked tea together, grew our own food in the field, and this was a very good experience for us,” he added.

Stating that they are planning to go to India, Mirjam Ellenbrok reminded that they have been living in Erenler village for five months.

Ellenbrook and her friends had gone to central Artvin where they performed street music. Now they are waiting for the borders to open.

