Four transport ministers to meet in Istanbul for Iraq's road project

ISTANBUL

The transport ministers of Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will gather in Istanbul on Aug. 29 to discuss the Development Road project aimed at connecting Iraq’s Grand Faw Port to Türkiye's southern border.

The initiative is seen as a potential alternative trade route to the Suez Canal.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced the meeting in a written statement on Aug. 23.

The ministers will address all the project's details as they enter a "critical phase" following a recently signed memorandum of understanding, he said.

Uraloğlu expressed hope that the initiative will significantly contribute to Türkiye's economic growth and regional development.

The project, spanning approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), will include railway and highway networks connecting the Iraqi port in Basra city to Türkiye's Mersin.

It was initially agreed upon during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Baghdad earlier this year, where a four-way memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Qatari and Emirati ministers.

“The Development Road will also support the sustainability of global trade by diversifying international trade corridors,” Uraloğlu added. “Türkiye will strengthen its economic and strategic advantages by establishing a reliable and effective trade corridor between Asia and Europe.”

In addition to economic cooperation, Türkiye and Iraq are also enhancing their security partnership.

Last week, the two countries signed a security deal that includes establishing joint military centers in Baghdad and Bashiqa, near Mosul, to improve coordination in combating the PKK terrorist organization.

The agreement also outlines cooperation in military and law enforcement training, intelligence sharing and border security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, described the deal as "historic" during a press conference following the fourth high-level security meeting in Ankara.

"We wish to advance the unity of understanding we are developing with Iraq in the fight against terrorism with concrete steps on the field,” Fidan told reporters.

As part of the new deal, Türkiye will waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals under 15 and those over 50 starting this September.