Four Istanbul schools evacuated over earthquake risk

Four Istanbul schools evacuated over earthquake risk

ANKARA
Four Istanbul schools evacuated over earthquake risk

Authorities evacuated four schools in Istanbul following last week's tremor, over concerns about their earthquake resistance, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin announced on April 30.

Istanbul was struck by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on April 23. While there were no casualties or major destruction, around 3,000 buildings were reported to have sustained minor damage, according to an April 29 statement.

Three of the four school buildings evacuated in the city are historical structures that were deemed seismically risky, Tekin said, without disclosing the names of the schools.

Following the April 23 quake, hundreds of aftershocks were recorded, while thousands of people spent the night in public areas last week. Authorities opened schools, sports centers and mosques overnight to accommodate those who were unwilling to return to their homes.

Tekin noted that they hosted around 100,000 people in schools and provided guidance and psychological support services.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction
Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle
Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister
Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria
Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye
Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK

Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿