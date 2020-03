Four Iraqis arrested over ISIL links

ÇORUM-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish court on March 2 remanded in custody four Iraqi nationals after they were arrested for their alleged links to ISIL terrorist group, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects were arrested by the provincial gendarmerie command and intelligence officials on Feb. 27 in simultaneous operations held in different parts of the country’s northern Çorum province.

The Iraqi nationals are accused of taking part in bombings in Iraq.