Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley

Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley

SANTIAGO
Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley

Scientists have found the remains of four species of dinosaurs, including a megaraptor, in an inhospitable valley in Chilean Patagonia that has emerged over the past decade as an important fossil deposit, researchers said on Jan. 11.

The fossils were found in Cerro Guido, in southern Chile’s Las Chinas valley near the border with Argentina, and taken to a laboratory in 2021. The researchers said they belong to dinosaurs that have not previously been identified in the area.

“It’s always super exciting in scientific terms to find something that has not previously been discovered or described in the Las Chinas valley, where we have become used to finding new fossil remains,” Marcelo Leppe, director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute [Inach] which was part of the research team, told AFP.

Inach collaborated with the University of Chile and the University of Texas on the expedition.

They identified the remains, including teeth and postcranial bone pieces, of four species of dinosaur including the megaraptor, which belongs to the theropod family.

These carnivorous dinosaurs had raptor claws, small teeth for tearing, and large upper limbs which, according to the research, put them at the top of the food chain in the region, which they inhabited between 66 and 75 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period.

“One of the characteristics that allowed us to identify with great confidence that they belong to megaratorids are, first of all, that the teeth are very curved towards the back,” said Jared Amudeo, a researcher with the University of Chile, in a statement.

They also identified two specimens of Unenlagiinae, closely related to velociraptors and which have a “novel evolutionary character, which would indicate that this is a new species of unenlagine or perhaps a representative of a different clade group,” said Amudeo.

They also found remains of two bird species: An Enantiornithe, the most diverse and abundant group of birds of the Mesozoic; and Ornithurinae, a group directly related to present-day birds.

The scientists’ work was compiled in a study published last December in the prestigious Journal of South American Earth Sciences.

WORLD Bidens Delaware home is now a player in document drama

Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

    Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

  2. Zelensky promises 'everything necessary' to defend Soledar from Russia

    Zelensky promises 'everything necessary' to defend Soledar from Russia

  3. Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

    Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

  4. SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler

    SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler

  5. Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels

    Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels
Recommended
Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life
Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal
Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra at AKM tonight

Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra at AKM tonight
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler

SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella
Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback

Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback
WORLD Bidens Delaware home is now a player in document drama

Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

It's President Joe Biden's refuge from Washington — a place that's part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels

Hanwha invests $2.5 bln in US solar panels

A South Korea company has said that it plans to invest $2.5 billion in US solar panel manufacturing in order to take advantage of tax breaks included in President Joe Biden’s climate plan.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.