Four consecutive quakes strike Sındırgı amid ‘seismic storm’

BALIKESİR

Four consecutive earthquakes hit the western province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district early Nov. 13, reigniting high concern in an area already stressed by months of relentless seismic activity.

The first quake, measuring 4.7 in magnitude, struck at 6:16 a.m. local time, followed by two others of 4.2 magnitudes within five minutes and a magnitude 4.0 less than two hours later. Tremors were felt in nearby provinces, but no casualties or major damage were reported.

The latest earthquakes come amid months of heightened seismic activity in the region.

On Aug. 10, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the town, killing one person and damaging multiple structures. Another powerful quake of the same magnitude hit the district on Oct. 27, after which the area was declared a disaster zone.

Authorities reported that several weakened and previously condemned buildings collapsed in Sındırgı’s town center after earlier tremors, though no fatalities occurred.

Since August, experts say the region has experienced over 16,000 aftershocks, some exceeding magnitude 4.0 — a phenomenon described by seismologists as a “seismic storm.”

In response to the latest events, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) announced new financial support for local businesses affected by the quakes.

Under the initiative, local shopkeepers will have access to a 1 million Turkish Lira ($23,667) business loan with a 48-month term, a 2.5 million lira ($59,169) facility loan with 60-month repayment, and a 500,000 lira ($11,833) disaster loan with a one-year grace period. Existing loans for those holding disaster certificates will also be deferred interest-free for three months, with the possibility of an extension.