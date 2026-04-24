Formula 1 set to return to Istanbul as Türkiye eyes 2027 comeback

ISTANBUL

Formula 1 is poised to make a high-profile return to Istanbul, with Turkish officials unveiling plans to bring the global motorsport series back to the country’s flagship circuit, Istanbul Park, as early as the 2027 season.

The agreement was announced on April 24 at an event featuring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

During his speech, Erdoğan said the deal would be for “at least five years.”

“I believe that Formula 1’s return from 2027 will add significant value to the championship. Istanbul Park will host highly entertaining races over five seasons between 2027 and 2031.”

The president also noted that Formula 1 reached more than 827 million television viewers across over 180 countries during the 2025 season and welcomed a total of 6.7 million spectators at the circuits.

As part of the ceremony, a Formula 1 car drove through central Istanbul, starting from Galataport and passing through Karaköy and Beşiktaş before reaching Dolmabahçe — offering a symbolic preview of the sport’s return to the city.

Istanbul Park previously hosted Formula 1 races between 2005 and 2011, and returned temporarily in 2020 and 2021 amid pandemic-related calendar changes. The circuit is widely praised by drivers for its technical layout, particularly the high-speed Turn 8 complex.

Measuring 5.338 kilometers, the track was generally popular with drivers and its long, high-speed turn eight was often ranked as one of the most challenging corners in the world.

Officials say its return would not only enhance the sporting landscape but also boost Istanbul’s global visibility and tourism appeal.

International visitors attending the race are expected to explore landmarks such as Topkapı Palace and Grand Bazaar, further strengthening the city’s profile as a cultural destination.

Formula 1 remains one of the world’s most prestigious and widely followed sporting competitions. The championship features 20 drivers and 10 teams competing across a global calendar of Grands Prix, held on purpose-built circuits and temporary street tracks.

That left a large gap in this year’s schedule. The Miami Grand Prix next week will be the first F1 race since the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29.

F1’s return to Istanbul had been widely expected since Domenicali said in February that it was a candidate to return.

He added venues like Istanbul Park and the Portimão circuit, which will host the returning Portuguese Grand Prix next year, show F1 is not focusing too much on street races in glamorous locations.