Norway to ban social media for under-16s

Norway to ban social media for under-16s

OSLO
Norway to ban social media for under-16s

Norway said Friday it will present a bill this year making it the latest country seeking to ban social networks for under 16s, adding that technology companies will be responsible for verifying the age of its users.

"We are introducing this legislation because we want a childhood where children get to be children. Play, friendships, and everyday life must not be taken over by algorithms and screens," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement.

"This is an important measure to safeguard children's digital lives," he added.

Several European countries, such as France, Spain, and Denmark have already said they will introduce a digital age of majority for social networks and others like Australia and Türkey have already done so.

The European Commission has also made clear its determination to take action to protect children and adolescents, notably by unveiling in mid-April an age-verification app that will soon be made available to European citizens.

"I expect technology companies to ensure that the age limit is respected. Children cannot be left with the responsibility for staying away from platforms they are not allowed to use," added Norwegian Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance Karianne Tung.

"That responsibility rests with the companies providing these services. They must implement effective age verification and comply with the law from day one".

The government said the number of children with phones or using social media had declined due to a host of measures it had already taken, including "national screen-time guidelines and recommendations for mobile-free schools."

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