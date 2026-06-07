Guterres has ‘specific plan,’ Greek Cyprus says ahead of UN envoy talks

Guterres has ‘specific plan,’ Greek Cyprus says ahead of UN envoy talks

NICOSIA
Guterres has ‘specific plan,’ Greek Cyprus says ahead of UN envoy talks

 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has developed a “very specific plan” outlining the next steps toward restarting negotiations on the Cyprus issue, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on June 7.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Paphos region, Christodoulides said Guterres had already shared his intentions with him in March.

He noted that the U.N. chief’s approach is “well-defined” and that he agrees with his vision.

According to him, ongoing efforts aim to translate Guterres’ ideas into concrete steps that would pave the way for a broader conference and effectively relaunch the peace talks.

Christodoulides also highlighted the importance of U.N. envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s upcoming visit to Cyprus, during which she will meet both him and Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman on June 8.
Holguin will also travel to Türkiye and Greece as part of her regional consultations.

The Greek Cypriot president described the meeting as part of a long-running diplomatic process that has included discussions following Guterres’ visit to Türkiye, his talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and subsequent meetings in Brussels in March.

The Cyprus dispute has endured for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite multiple U.N.-led initiatives. Ethnic violence in the 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots into the enclave and a 1974 Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece prompted Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor to protect the Turkish Cypriot population.

The last major round of peace talks collapsed in Switzerland in 2017. However, leaders from both sides have held several meetings this year, described as “constructive” by Guterres.

Greek Cyprus,

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