Athletes set sail from Istanbul to Çanakkale for presidential yacht races

ISTANBUL

The seventh edition of the International Presidential Yacht Races, one of Türkiye’s most prominent sailing events, commenced in Istanbul on April 23, with sailors embarking on a challenging 140-nautical-mile course toward the historic waters of Çanakkale.

The races are one of the world’s most prestigious sailing organizations, held under the auspices of the Presidency of Türkiye to promote the nation’s maritime identity and showcase the geopolitical significance of the Turkish Straits.

More than 200 athletes set sail in the opening leg in this year’s edition, which started off from Dolmabahçe on the Bosphorus on April 23 and is set to conclude in the strategically and historically significant Çanakkale Strait on April 24.

Authorities held the launch event for the race in the northwestern city of Çanakkale with the participation of Governor Ömer Toraman and Gallipoli director İsmail Kaşdemir.

Speaking at the event, Kaşdemir underlined the symbolic importance of the race.

“This is not only a yacht race but also a tribute to our fallen soldiers — a journey of respect,” he said. “With the award ceremony on April 25, we will crown this meaningful event. The strait will turn into a visual spectacle with sailing boats.”

The races in the Çanakkale Strait on April 25 will also be open to public viewing from the city’s waterfront promenade. Top-performing teams will claim several prestigious awards.

Timed to coincide with Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23, the event combines competitive sailing with national commemoration.