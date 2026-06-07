Residents vote to pick local officials in six new towns

Residents vote to pick local officials in six new towns

TOKAT
Residents vote to pick local officials in six new towns

 Thousands of voters in Türkiye went to the polls on June 7 for local by-elections across six newly established towns and 362 neighborhoods to elect municipal and neighborhood officials.

The elections were held in four settlements in the northern city of Tokat, one in nearby Gümüşhane and one in the central province of Nevşehir that recently gained township status.

Residents elected mayors and municipal council members in the six towns, while voters in 362 neighborhoods nationwide picked mukhtars and members of local councils.

The six towns holding municipal elections were Yolüstü and Çevrecik in Tokat’s Reşadiye district, Bağtaşı in Almus district, Kuşçu in Yeşilyurt district, Tekke in Gümüşhane province, and Mustafapaşa in Nevşehir’s Ürgüp district.

A total of 27 political parties competed in the municipal by-elections. Some elections were called due to vacancies caused by reasons including deaths and resignations.

Polling began at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to close at 5 p.m.

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