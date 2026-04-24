Türkiye targets booming pet-friendly tourism market to boost int’l growth

Türkiye targets booming pet-friendly tourism market to boost int’l growth

ANTALYA
Türkiye targets booming pet-friendly tourism market to boost int’l growth

Türkiye is setting its sights on the booming pet-friendly tourism industry as the global market witnesses a major shift toward pet-centric travel, with the market already valued at around $2.5 billion and expected to double in the near future.

 

According to Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, head of the Akdeniz Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), the demand for “pet-inclusive holidays” is rising rapidly, driven by changing lifestyles and stronger emotional bonds between people and their animals.

 

“Especially in the United States, 78 percent of pet owners see their animals as part of the family and prefer to travel with them. This trend is also becoming widespread in Europe and Türkiye,” he noted at the association’s monthly meeting.

 

The meeting focused on current tourism data, sector challenges and emerging niche markets.

 

“We have previously focused on areas such as sports tourism, cycling, astronomy and astrology tourism. Now, pet-friendly tourism stands out as a fast-growing segment,” Kavaloğlu said.

 

He also addressed broader challenges facing the sector, including negative perceptions linked to regional conflicts in the Middle East.

 

“There is a mistaken impression that Türkiye is part of the conflict zone, which is causing hesitation among European travelers,” Kavaloğlu explained, adding that industry stakeholders are working with government support to counter this perception.

 

Despite these challenges, Kavaloğlu stressed the importance of visitor satisfaction, noting that happy tourists effectively become ambassadors for the country when they return home.

pets, hotels,

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