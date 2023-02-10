Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

WASHINGTON
Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

Former US vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, US media reported on Feb. 9. 

The Justice Department appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee federal probes into Trump's role in the riot, as well as his handling of classified documents stored at his Florida beach club.

The subpoena "follows months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence's legal team," ABC News reported.

Pence's testimony could help shed light on Trump's bid to block the certification by Congress of Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump publicly pressured Pence, who presided over the session of Congress, not to certify the election results, but the vice president resisted his demands.

Pence has denounced Trump's actions on January 6 as "reckless" but declined to answer questions from a congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump, who has announced a new White House run in 2024, could try to block Pence's testimony by citing executive privilege, as he has tried to do with other former officials.

Pence is believed to be considering a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 but has not yet announced his candidacy.

Smith will determine whether Trump should face any charges, though Attorney General Merrick Garland will have the ultimate say on whether charges should be filed.

TÜRKIYE ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

    ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

  2. Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

    Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

  3. Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

    Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

  4. SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

    SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

  5. Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

    Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe
Recommended
SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster
Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking south and east

Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking south and east
Pentagon: Chinas conducted spy balloon program for years

Pentagon: China's conducted spy balloon program for years
North Korea unveils record number of ICBMs at military parade

North Korea unveils 'record' number of ICBMs at military parade
We are defending you: Zelensky rallies European allies

'We are defending you': Zelensky rallies European allies
North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.