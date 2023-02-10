Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

WASHINGTON

Former US vice president Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, US media reported on Feb. 9.

The Justice Department appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee federal probes into Trump's role in the riot, as well as his handling of classified documents stored at his Florida beach club.

The subpoena "follows months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence's legal team," ABC News reported.

Pence's testimony could help shed light on Trump's bid to block the certification by Congress of Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump publicly pressured Pence, who presided over the session of Congress, not to certify the election results, but the vice president resisted his demands.

Pence has denounced Trump's actions on January 6 as "reckless" but declined to answer questions from a congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump, who has announced a new White House run in 2024, could try to block Pence's testimony by citing executive privilege, as he has tried to do with other former officials.

Pence is believed to be considering a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 but has not yet announced his candidacy.

Smith will determine whether Trump should face any charges, though Attorney General Merrick Garland will have the ultimate say on whether charges should be filed.