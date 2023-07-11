Former rector graduates from same university

Melike Çalkap - SAMSUN
For the first time in the history of the northern province of Samsun’s Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMU), a former rector has graduated from the same university's law faculty.

One of the students who received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony of OMU was Prof. Dr. Sait Bilgiç, who was the previous rector of the university

Bilgiç, who graduated from Fırat University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in 1981, took the university exam again in the same year and was accepted to the Istanbul University Faculty of Law. However, due to his military service, he was unable to enroll in law school. In 2011, when he was a member of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) for 14 years, he decided to study law again with the student amnesty law.

“The amnesty law covered those who were accepted to the faculty but could not enroll. But I changed my registration from Istanbul University to OMU. However, in 2016, I was appointed as rector of the university. Therefore, I could not continue my studies. My term of office ended in 2020. With the start of the pandemic, I returned to being a student again. After successfully completing the final exams this year, I graduated. I received my diploma from the rector Prof. Dr. Yavuz Ünal, to whom I transferred my duty,” Bilgiç said.

The professor also stated that he obtained a law degree not to advance in his new career goals but because he wanted to finish what he had started.

“Now I am proud and happy to finish what I started. I wanted to attend my graduation ceremony with my grandson. It was interesting for him too. He was excited and happy to witness his grandfather's graduation.”

