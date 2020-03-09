Former HDP mayor sentenced to prison over terror links

  • March 09 2020 16:44:00

Former HDP mayor sentenced to prison over terror links

DİYARBAKIR
Former HDP mayor sentenced to prison over terror links

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for charges related to terrorism, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 9.

Mızraklı, the former mayor of Diyarbakı from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) received jail time on charges of "being a member of a terrorist organization" and "spreading terrorist propaganda," the agency cited anonymous security sources as saying.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links; they were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  3. Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal

    Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal

  4. Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

    Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

  5. Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

    Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense
Recommended
Majority on Greek border ‘non-Syrian refugees’

Majority on Greek border ‘non-Syrian refugees’
13 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in N Syria

13 YPG/PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N Syria
Former deputy PM Babacan applies to launch party

Former deputy PM Babacan applies to launch party
Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal

Erdoğan to hold talks with EU officials in bid to revise migrant deal
Russian military delegation to visit Turkey for Idlib ceasefire talks

Russian military delegation to visit Turkey for Idlib ceasefire talks
Male narcissism becoming a feature of Turkish society

Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'
WORLD Sudans PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy as he headed to work on March 9 morning in the capital Khartoum, officials said.    
ECONOMY Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister

Turkey set to continue robust growth: Minister

Turkey is set to extend the robust growth of 6 percent it recorded in the last quarter of 2019, the country’s treasury and finance minister said March 9.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.