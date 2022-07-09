Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

ANKARA

Former Foreign Minister İlter Türkmen passed away on July 6 at the age of 94.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of İlter Türkmen on July 6, 2022,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry recalled that Türkmen was also the former undersecretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and served in the ministry between 1949 and 1991. He represented Türkiye as the ambassador of Greece, the Soviet Union and France and the United Nations (New York and Geneva), and was “a valuable member of our community,” said the statement.

Türkmen served as foreign minister of Türkiye from 1980 to 1983.