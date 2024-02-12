Former footballer named TİP's candidate for Hatay mayor

HATAY
The Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) has put forward former football player Gökhan Zan as its candidate for mayor in the earthquake-ravaged Hatay province.

"We have no interest other than the interest of our people. From now on, we will start walking together with anyone who intends to govern the city under the guidance of reason and science," Zan said at a press conference unveiling his candidacy on Feb. 12.

His bid, part of the "Hatay Alliance," comes after the renomination of incumbent mayor Lütfü Savaş by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), a decision that has faced widespread criticism.

"The metropolitan mayor of Hatay is among those responsible for this disaster," Zan asserted, implicating Savaş in what he termed "earthquake crimes."

Criticism against Savaş revolves around allegations of ties to building contractors linked to the heavy loss of life during the disaster and perceived inadequacies in the post-earthquake response.

In response, CHP leader Özgür Özel indicated a willingness to reconsider Savaş's candidacy, stating, "If surveys conducted with high sample sizes signal to us that we are doing something wrong in a city, this will be evaluated. If we see something in the surveys, we will intervene."

Zan, a native of Hatay, had gained prominence for his advocacy following the earthquake, before he appeared as a candidate for parliamentary nomination under the İYİ (Good) Party banner in last year's elections.

