Former football club president released from prison after attacking referee

ANKARA

Former Ankaragücü president Faruk Koca, who was imprisoned on Dec. 12 due to his attack on referee Halil Umut Meler during the MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match, was released 15 days later to stand trial without arrest after his lawyer's objection was accepted.

Ankara High Criminal Court ruled for Koca's release on the grounds that the evidence has been gathered, there is no suspicion of escape and the lower limit of the possible sentence.

Koca's first trial without arrest will be held on Jan. 9, 2024.

After the attack Koca resigned as president through the club's website.

Following the resignation, the Turkish Football Federation announced late on Dec. 14 that it had banned Koca for punching Meler on the night of Dec. 11.

The federation had initially suspended all league games in response to the incident before announcing that matches would resume on Dec. 19 in Türkiye.

Footage showed Koca rushing onto the pitch with a group of men and knocking out Meler with a blow to the left side of his face. Meler was kicked several times in the ensuing melee.