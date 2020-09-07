Forest fires continue to engulf Syrian border over past three days

  • September 07 2020 13:50:00

Forest fires continue to engulf Syrian border over past three days

HATAY
Forest fires continue to engulf Syrian border over past three days

Amid a sweltering heatwave in Turkey, forest fires in the country’s southern border have been continuing over the past three days.

Around 100 hectares of forest land were burned to ashes as the fire in the Samandağ district and in rural settlements of the city center Antakya in the southern province of Hatay continued to rage on its third day.

In the ongoing extinguishing efforts, the teams are trying to control the flames by using the “counter-fire” technique in order to reduce or destroy the flammable materials in front of the fire.

Despite being taken under control twice, the fire reignited with the effect of wind and high temperature. However, authorities are also evaluating the case with the suspicion of whether the place was intentionally burned for an initiation.

“We have come to the present point about the fire because the wind changes direction and makes continuous jumps, the terrain conditions are really rough and of course the air is very dry,” said Bekir Pakdemirli, Turkey’s agriculture and forestry minister.

Noting that there was no loss of life, Pakdemirli stated that minor material damage occurred in the two settlements and that one settlement in Samandağ district was evacuated cautiously.

Twelve firefighting helicopters and two amphibious airplanes took off in the early morning hours to battle the fire raging in steep forest lands.

Forest fires were responded to with 182 waterjet engines, 24 construction vehicles, 45 technical personnel, and a total of 792 personnel, according to Pakdemirli.

“Today, 24 fires broke out in the whole country. Some 13 of them are under control, eight of them are completely extinguished and three of them continue,” he added.

Amanos Mountains, which start from Belen pass connecting Antakya to the Mediterranean and continue to Syria, restrict the mobility of the teams due to the dense vegetation and rugged conditions.

Opposite Samandağ district, located on the Syrian border, is the scene of a similar struggle. The forest fire that erupted in the countryside of Latakia, progressed towards the west of Hama province and has not been controlled yet.

While some villages of the district have been evacuated due to the forest fires whose cause has not been determined yet, firefighters and ambulances face difficulty in reaching the region because the roads are not suitable for vehicle crossings.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

    Sharp rise in virus cases in Ankara under probe

  2. Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

    Excavations in rock tombs to bare Göbeklitepe’s mystery

  3. EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

    EU should pursue a fair line on Med crisis: Erdoğan

  4. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  5. 2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city

    2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city
Recommended
Turkish defense chief meets senior NATO official

Turkish defense chief meets senior NATO official

Turkey, Azerbaijan to establish media platform together

Turkey, Azerbaijan to establish media platform together
Magnitude-4.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-4.1 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
Istanbul, İzmir book fairs ‘may not take place’ this year

Istanbul, İzmir book fairs ‘may not take place’ this year
First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails
2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey

2 wanted terrorists among 6 neutralized in Turkey
WORLD More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

More than 200 campers rescued from California wildfires

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one of dozens of fires burning amid record-breaking temperatures that strained the state’s electrical grid and for a time threatened power outages for millions.

ECONOMY Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta to become global player, says finance minister

Türkiye Sigorta, an insurance company that emerged out of the merger of state-owned insurance and pension companies, will become a major player in the global market, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.