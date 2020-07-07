Forest fire in Çanakkale's Gelibolu under control

  • July 07 2020 07:58:00

ÇANAKKALE- Anadolu Agency
Forest fire in Çanakkales Gelibolu under control

A forest fire broke out in Turkey’s northwestern Çanakkale province on July 6. 

No casualties were reported from the blaze, which erupted in Gelibolu district which has been taken under control on July 7. 

A total of 510 firefighters, 118 water tankers, 20 bulldozers, two amphibious aircraft and 20 helicopters were battling the flames, said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli.

Pakdemirli canceled his scheduled program in Manisa province and visited Çanakkale.

“It seems that we have lost around 300 hectares [of land] so far,” he said, speaking to reporters.

He said although the cause of the fire is unknown, it is thought to have erupted due to human error.

“For now, there is no major danger to residential areas. We will take the necessary measures regarding our villages if need be.”

Maritime traffic in the Dardanelles, a strait in Çanakkale, was suspended. 

