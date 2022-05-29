‘Forest commandos’ to take action against wildfires in Turkey

  • May 29 2022 07:00:00

‘Forest commandos’ to take action against wildfires in Turkey

ANTALYA
‘Forest commandos’ to take action against wildfires in Turkey

Turkey, which has held the country’s biggest wildfire exercises in four provinces with 5,000 personnel, will fight the wildfires with nearly 500 experts who officials call the “forest commandos” for their advanced training on wildfires.

“The drills in [the southern provinces of] Antalya, Adana, Mersin and [the southwestern province of] Muğla were the biggest of the republic’s history,” said Bekir Karacabey, the head of the General Directorate of Forestry.

Karacabey told Demirören News Agency that the drill was conducted in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), an institution affiliated with the Interior Ministry.

Turkey witnessed the country’s worst-ever wildfire season in July and August 2021, when some 1,700 square kilometers of forests in the Mediterranean region turned into ashes due to a series of more than two hundred wildfires.

The fires, killing some eight people, started in Antalya’s Manavgat district on July 28, 2021, and the last wildfire was put out in Muğla on Aug. 9, 2021.

Informing the media about the drills, Karacabey noted, “Some 5,000 personnel from 20 cities were brought to these four cities. In drills, wildfires were put out with the help of some 20 fire fighting aircraft, 55 helicopters and eight drones.”

When asked what the directorate has done to prepare for this year’s potential wildfires, Karacabey mentioned the “forest commandos” for the first time.

“Videos of last year’s wildfires were watched over and over again. Some 21,000 forestry personnel have been trained,” he said. “Also, this year, we have some 462 personnel with advanced training on call. We call them ‘forest commandos.’”

The number of the volunteers has skyrocketed, too, Karacabey said.
Last year, there were some 20,000 volunteers to fight against the wildfires. “This year, this number has topped 100,000,” he added.

The drills in Antalya, followed by the city governor, Ersin Yazıcı, were held in some 48 points.

Some 300 personnel with 60 vehicles participated in the exercises held in Adana.

Muğla experienced a successful drill with around 1,720 personnel, 307 vehicles, three helicopters and a drone. Firefighters put out two fires lit under control during the drill in a short time. In another drill, some five injured personnel were rescued from a helicopter crash.

Forest Fire,

TURKEY We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

    Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  5. We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

    We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Recommended
Island becomes peninsula as water ebbs in Lake Van

Island becomes peninsula as water ebbs in Lake Van
Turkey climbs in WEF’s Tourism Development Index

Turkey climbs in WEF’s Tourism Development Index
We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan

Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan
Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US
Prominent quake expert dies at 75

Prominent quake expert dies at 75
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.