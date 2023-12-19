Forensic report points to Somalia leader's son in fatal crash

ISTANBUL

A forensic report has identified Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the son of Somalia's president, as the primary negligent party in a crash that claimed the life of a motorcycle courier.

Yunus Emre Göçer tragically lost his life on Dec. 6, six days after being struck by a car driven by Mohamud's son, Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a bustling highway in Istanbul.

The forensic report places the blame squarely on Mohamud. According to the findings, he was deemed to be primarily at fault, while the 38-year-old courier was considered secondarily responsible.

The report outlines that Mohamud not only ignored Göçer but also failed to apply brakes and maintain a safe following distance. Additionally, it highlighted that Göçer did not conduct adequate mirror checks on the vehicle behind him when changing lanes.

The development comes after the Somali leader's son was initially released based on the first report prepared after the accident. However, a subsequent report, incorporating new images that emerged later, painted a different picture, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Mohamud, who was later determined to have traveled abroad.