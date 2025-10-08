Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

Türkiye’s foreign trade in the Turkish Lira reached a record 1.06 trillion lira in the first nine months of the year, marking a 33 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

Exports between January and September rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to $200.6 billion.

In lira terms, exports in January climbed 20.4 percent from a year earlier to 26.3 billion liras, while imports surged 47.2 percent to 70.3 billion liras, bringing total foreign trade in Turkish Lira for the month to 96.6 billion liras.

In August, exports in Turkish Lira stood at 25.4 billion liras, broadly unchanged from the same month last year, while imports increased 30.7 percent to 88.4 billion liras. The total trade volume for the month reached 113.8 billion liras.

Exports in September rose 4.8 percent year-on-year to 27.1 billion liras, while imports jumped 38.3 percent to 91.5 billion liras. As a result, foreign trade in Turkish Lira reached 118.6 billion liras for the month.

For the January–September period, exports in the Turkish Lira increased 9.4 percent to 242.9 billion liras from 222.1 billion liras a year earlier.

Imports rose 42 percent to 820.1 billion lirasfrom 577.4 billion liras in the same period of 2024. This brought the total foreign trade in the Turkish Lira to 1.063 trillion liras, up from 799.6 billion liras, setting a record for nine-month periods.

The ministry also reported that in September, exports were carried out in the Turkish Lira to 165 countries, with 30,668 firms using the local currency in their foreign sales.

