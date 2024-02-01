Foreign trade deficit shank in 2023: Data

Foreign trade deficit shank in 2023: Data

ANKARA
Foreign trade deficit shank in 2023: Data

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit declined by 3.2 percent in 2023 from the previous year to $106 billion as the country’s exports climbed to an all-time high while exports declined.

Exports revenues inched up 0.6 percent to a record $255.8 billion, showed the data the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) unveiled on Jan. 31.

Imports stood at $361.8 billion last year, pointing to a 0.5 percent decline compared to 2022.

The export/import coverage ratio improved slightly from 69.9 percent in 2022 to 70.7 percent in 2023.

In its medium-term program, the government forecast that exports will rise to $267 billion this year, with the foreign trade gap falling to $105.8 billion.

Germany was Türkiye’s largest export market in 2023, followed by the U.S. and Iraq.

Shipments of goods to Germany and the U.S. amounted to $21 billion and $14.8 billion, respectively, while exports to Iraq stood at $12.8 billion.

Imports from Russia were $45.6 billion, while Türkiye purchased $44.98 billion worth of goods from China in 2023, according to the data. Germany ranked third at $28.7 billion, followed by Switzerland with $19.9 billion.

In December alone, the country’s exports rose by 0.4 percent year-on-year to $23 billion, but imports plunged 11 percent from a year ago to $29 billion.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit came in at $6 billion, down 37.8 percent compared to December 2022.

Excluding energy and gold, imports amounted to $21.7 billion, falling 4.2 percent year-on-year. Excluding energy and gold, the foreign trade balance posted a surplus of $242 million in December.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

    Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary

  2. EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

    EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

  3. Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

    Ukraine spy chief vows more attacks on Russian infrastructure

  4. US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

    US F-16 sale to Türkiye not subject to any conditions: Sources

  5. Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

    Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
Recommended
Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek
China factory activity shrinks for fourth straight month

China factory activity shrinks for fourth straight month
Türkiye’s geothermal potential still largely untapped: Association

Türkiye’s geothermal potential still largely untapped: Association
Turkish banks’ profits rise 40 pct last year

Turkish banks’ profits rise 40 pct last year
IMF lifts 2024 growth forecast for Türkiye

IMF lifts 2024 growth forecast for Türkiye
US judge voids Elon Musks $56 billion Tesla compensation

US judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation
WORLD EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

EU agrees on 50 billion-euro aid package to Ukraine

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries sealed a deal on Feb. 1 to provide Ukraine with a new 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) support package despite Hungary's weeks of threats to veto the move.
ECONOMY Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

Economic program works, helping lower inflation, says Şimşek

The economic program the government is implementing is working and yielding results, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, noting that the monthly inflation is declining.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿