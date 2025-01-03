Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

ERZURUM
Foreign tourists flock to ski resort, Erciyes, Palandöken

Foreign tourists are flocking to ski resorts in Türkiye as the country seeks to diversify its tourism offerings and promote year-round activities, aiming to attract even more visitors.

Foreigners prefer especially the popular ski resorts of Erciyes in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri and Palandöken in the eastern province of Erzurum, which offer affordable prices.

Demand from foreign countries for Turkish ski resorts has increased by 30 percent this season, according to Kaan Karayal from Tatilsepeti, a travel portal.

This week a charter plane brought 189 visitors to Kayseri from Poland, which has become an important source market for the Turkish tourism industry. Charter flights from the Czech Republic to the province will commence on Jan. 11.

For the first time tourists will come to Erciyes, said Zafer Akşehirlioğlu, general manager of Kayseri Erciyes A.Ş.

Erciyes aims to host 100,000 foreign visitors this year, up from last year’s 50,000 according to Akşehirlioğlu.

A total of 2.5 million people visited Erciyes in 2024.

Erciyes’s location helps it attract foreign visitors, Akşehirlioğlu.

“We are very close to Cappadocia. Tourists visiting Cappadocia travel to Erciyes,” he explained, adding that there are 15 hotels at the ski resort.

Palandöken aims for more than 500,000 foreign and domestic visitors in this winter season, according to the provincial directorate of culture and tourism in Erzurum.

Interest from foreign vacationers in Palandöken has been growing fast, said Ergün Demiray, board chair of Dedeman Hotels and Resorts.

Demand is strong from the U.K., Poland, Italy and Germany, he added.

The occupancy rates at the hotels in Palandöken is at 100 percent and around 15 to 20 percent of guests are foreigners, according to Demiray.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024
Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media

Biden to block US-Japan steel deal: US media
Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December

Turkish inflation slows to 44.4 percent in December
Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people

Organized industrial zones employ record 2.7 mln people
US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones

US considers imposing new restrictions on Chinese drones
Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU

Gas supplies stable after Russian transit ends: EU
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿