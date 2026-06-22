Foreign tourist arrivals to Türkiye decline 2.6 percent in January-May

Foreign tourist arrivals to Türkiye decline 2.6 percent in January-May

ISTANBUL  
Foreign tourist arrivals to Türkiye decline 2.6 percent in January-May

 

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Türkiye fell by 2.56 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on June 22.

A total of 15.23 million foreign tourists visited the country during the January-May period.

Germany was Türkiye’s largest source market. Some 1.84 million German nationals visited the country in the first five months of the year, up from 1.74 million in the same period of 2025.

The number of Russian visitors increased by 1 percent year-on-year to 1.74 million. Arrivals from the United Kingdom, however, declined by 8.2 percent compared with the same period last year, totaling 1.12 million visitors.

Visitor arrivals from Bulgaria rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, surpassing 1 million during the January-May period.

The ministry’s data also showed that the number of Iranian tourists fell 23.3 percent year-on-year to around 904,000.

In May alone, foreign tourist arrivals decreased by 3.58 percent from a year earlier to 4.86 million.

The decline followed a 9.4 percent year-on-year drop in April, when foreign visitor arrivals totaled 3.53 million.

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